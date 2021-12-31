Amalgamated Bank Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

