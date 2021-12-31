Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.58, but opened at 2.64. Meta Materials shares last traded at 2.50, with a volume of 99,682 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.53.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Materials news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steen Karsbo purchased 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

