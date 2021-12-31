Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.33

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 7985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

