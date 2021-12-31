Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.06

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 42887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

