Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $738.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,670,619 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 115,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

