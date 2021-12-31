State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,044 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Q2 worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Q2 stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

