State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

