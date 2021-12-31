Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.