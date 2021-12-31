Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of York Water worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $649.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.35.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

