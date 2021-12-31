Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $601,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $5,232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 38.75 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 10.00 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 42.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

