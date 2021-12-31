Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $199.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

