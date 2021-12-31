Amalgamated Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

