TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 37204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

