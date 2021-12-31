TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 37204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
