Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.89.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $701.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.14 and a 200 day moving average of $617.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

