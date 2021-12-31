Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.33 and last traded at C$70.30, with a volume of 5735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

