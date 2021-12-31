C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.80

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.80 and last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

