Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.70

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.