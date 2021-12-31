TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.66 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

