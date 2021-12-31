Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 80,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 279,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NEPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

