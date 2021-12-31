Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,011.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

