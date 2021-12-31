State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Hillenbrand worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

