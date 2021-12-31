WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $86,000 Investment in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SACH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 84.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 348.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter worth $70,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.