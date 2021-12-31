WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 61,010 Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,010 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 18,898,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,020,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 2,625,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

