$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.