Analyzing Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $2.48 million 132.28 -$401.67 million N/A N/A Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -1,570.27% -65.23% -56.34% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Brands International and Seven Arts Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Brands International presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

