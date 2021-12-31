Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.27

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 63811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.
NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.
In other news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
