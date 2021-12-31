Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.27

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 63811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

