Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.67

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 141411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,900 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $202,000.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

