Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.67

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 141411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.
In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,900 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $202,000.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
