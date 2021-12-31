Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $612.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 612 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 608.47 ($8.18), with a volume of 55975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.50 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 656 ($8.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 565.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.36.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,309.11).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

