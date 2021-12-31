Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,472.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,472 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.68), with a volume of 29346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425 ($19.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,393.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,298.83.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

