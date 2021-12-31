Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 32978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.78. The company has a market cap of £604.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($228,525.34).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

