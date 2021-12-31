General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.13 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.