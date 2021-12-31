Reviewing Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics -424.58% -82.11% -58.01% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,182.40% -143.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.52%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 12.35 -$52.70 million ($0.86) -2.97 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 393.74 -$98.57 million ($3.16) -0.83

Summit Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats Summit Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp on January 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

