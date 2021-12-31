Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

