Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

RBBN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

