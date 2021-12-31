P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($11.10) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($11.05). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($11.10), with a volume of 23,968 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 826 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 68.62 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

