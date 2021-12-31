Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.79

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 580861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $550,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.