Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.79

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 580861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $550,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

