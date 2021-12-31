MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $562.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $684.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.85. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $377.11 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

