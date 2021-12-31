Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.84.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

