O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $649.89.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $701.77 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

