Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

