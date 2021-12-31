Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.81. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 85,879 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.