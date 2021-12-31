Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $3.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,126,580 shares.

ALDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $235.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

