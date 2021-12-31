Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $880.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.20 million and the highest is $886.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

