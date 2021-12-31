Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $766.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.15 million and the lowest is $758.47 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

