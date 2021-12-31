Critical Contrast: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Outset Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.66%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Vaso.

Volatility and Risk

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -133.86% -33.26% -27.63% Vaso 5.68% 64.14% 8.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vaso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 44.55 -$121.49 million ($2.76) -17.12 Vaso $69.85 million 0.13 $360,000.00 $0.02 2.50

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaso beats Outset Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.