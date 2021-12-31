Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.75.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 328.04%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $332,634 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

