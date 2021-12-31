Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $292.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $256.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

