Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

