Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CDE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

