Bionano Genomics’ (BNGO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $902.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.85. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

